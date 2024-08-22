Exclusive: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Ami Trivedi joins Vijayendra Kumeria in Star Plus’ Deewaniyat

Actress Ami Trivedi will soon be back in the TV space after her engrossing performance in the role of Manjari Birla in Rajan Shahi and Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played mother to actor Harshad Chopra in the project. What is more exciting is that Ami will soon be back on Star Plus again. She has been roped in by Producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar’s banner Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s upcoming Star Plus show, titled presently as Deewaniyat. The show will be a love saga. As reported by the media, Vijayendra Kumeria who played the lead in the production house’s successful venture Teri Meri Doriyaann, will play the male lead in the show. Kritika Singh Yadav who was the lead in Colors’ Dharampatnii, has been roped in as the female lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Ami Trivedi will play a crucial role in the show. Ami who is a powerful performer, is said to play mother to the female lead.

Ami is known for her projects Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Papad Pol – Shahabuddin Rathod Ki Rangeen Duniya, Pritam Pyaare Aur Woh, Chidiya Ghar, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai etc. Ami has tasted success in all kinds of genres and is known for her great skills as an actor.

We buzzed Ami but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson and Producer but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.