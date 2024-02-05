Exclusive: Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka fame Gouri Agarwal to enter Imlie

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actress Gouri Agarwal is all set to enter the Star Plus show Imlie. Produced by Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Films, the show will soon see an entry that will add to the drama further. As we know, Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) and Imlie (Adrija Roy) are on a mission to find out about the masked killer who has been on the run. Imlie’s life is in danger and there have been innumerable attempts made by the killer to kill Imlie.

Also, there is a strong undercurrent of anger and revenge blowing between Agastya and Vishwa (Abhishek Sharma). We had seen Vishwa kidnapping Imlie to keep her away from the Chaudhary family. However, Agastya searched for Imlie and took her with him.

Amidst this, it has been revealed that Imlie’s elder sister Kairi being married to Agastya’s elder brother Dhanraj.

The show will now see an important entry in Gouri Agarwal.

As per a reliable source, “Gouri will play an important character, and will come in as the parallel lead. Her entry will further spice up the drama.”

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.

