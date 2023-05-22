ADVERTISEMENT
From Anupamaa To Prachi: Pati, Patni Aur Pain

From Anupamaa from Star Plus’ show Anupamaa to Prachi from Zee TV’s show Kumkum Bhagya, a list of TV wives who their respective husbands have hurt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 May,2023 17:53:25
Indian television has evolved over the years. And with time, audiences have witnessed iconic female characters on the small screen over the years. However, we have often seen these TV wives being hurt by their husbands. Recently, from Anupamaa from Star Plus’ show Anupamaa to Prachi from Zee TV’s show Kumkum Bhagya, these beauties have been hurt by their respective husbands.

Anupamaa is currently among the top five Hindi shows on-air and has topped TRP charts this past week. Currently, the track is focusing on Anupamaa and Anuj’s separation. Anuj is currently staying with her adopted daughter Anu’s biological mother Maaya. Anuj is forced to choose Maaya for some reason, but he has hurt his wife Anupamaa. The latter is now focusing on her career and is heading to America for dance training.

In Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, audiences are witnessing a similar track. In the storyline, Ranbir and Prachi are already separated. And the two have learnt about Khushi being their daughter Panchi. However, both have hidden this fact from each other. Amidst their fight for Khushi, Ranbir hurts his wife, Prachi, by hiding Khushi inside the Kohli house and lying to Prachi about the same.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus is also witnessing a custody battle between Abhimanyu and Akshara for their son Abhir. Abhimanyu is upset with the fact that Akshara has hidden the truth about their son Abhir from him. Now, Abhimanyu wants to take away his son Abhir from Akshara, and Abhimanyu’s actions hurt the latter. In the past also, there have been many instances when Akshara was hurt by her husband Abhimanyu.

In the TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, audiences witnessed the biggest twist when Lakshmi learnt about Malishka and Rishi’s relationship. Lakshmi broke down and decided to part ways with Rishi after she caught her husband red-handed with Malishka. Rishi, who is now in love with Lakshmi, is guilty of hurting his wife.

From the beginning of the show, Parineetii, viewers have seen Rajveer hurt his two wives, Parineet and Neeti. While he loved Neeti, he was forced to marry Parineet. Later, when his truth was exposed in front of Parineet, she was bearing the pain.

Do you guys agree with us?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

