Garvita Sadhwani In New Show? Rajan Shahi’s Daughter Ishani Shahi to Make Her Production Debut?

An interesting speculation has emerged from the TV industry which has increased the curiosity of the audience and fans. There are talks that Garvita Sadhwani, who made a name for herself by playing the character of Ruhi in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, may soon be seen in a new show.

The special thing is that this show is being produced by none other than Ishani Shahi, daughter of famous producer Rajan Shahi. If this news proves to be true, then this will be considered as Ishani Shahi’s debut as a television producer.

Two big faces of television can also be seen with Garvita in this project, Sachin Tyagi and Urvashi Dholakia. While Sachin Tyagi has previously played the role of Garvita’s on-screen father in ‘Yeh Rishta…’, Urvashi Dholakia has been one of the most loved and powerful actresses on the small screen.

However, the news created more buzz when an Instagram post related to this new beginning was suddenly deleted. The post mentioned the project, but now that it has been removed, the discussions have gained more fuel.

This deleted post has fuelled speculations among fans whether Ishani Shahi is really going to enter the industry as a producer? And will Garvita Sadhwani return to win the hearts of the audience once again?

There is no official confirmation about this yet, but if this news turns out to be true, then it could be a sign of a new beginning in the world of television, with an emerging producer, a bright young actress and two experienced actors.

What secret will be revealed in the coming days? The audience is now eagerly waiting for this.

