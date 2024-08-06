‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ fame Bhavika Sharma’s birthday bash was lit & super fun

Actor Bhavika Sharma, best known for her current role in the Star Plus long runner, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin rang in her birthday last night, and the young belle completed 25 years of age. But that wasn’t it. The actor threw in quite a birthday bash last night and needless to say, all her friends from the show and otherwise in the industry came in to celebrate the special day.

The likes of Tanvi Dogra, Rohan Dogra, Dharti Bhatt, Nisha Shah and a few others went on to join the celebrations and indeed, it seemed to be immense fun.

The actors mentioned above would go on to share several stories from the big night and here is a compilation of all that-

As known, Sharma took over from the original cast of Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma back in 2023 and has been a regular for the show ever since. Initially, she was joined by actor Shakti Arora but after his exit, she is currently paired with Hitesh Bharadwaj, who plays the role of Rajat Thakkar.

Sharma has been on the tube since she was a young teenager, where she appeared in shows like Parvarrish Season 2, Jiji Maa and Maddam Sir – all these having had a good run on the small screen. She also appeared in a film called Cookie back in 2020.