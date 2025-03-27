Helly Shah On Rejecting TV Offers & Doing Web Shows: “I Never Said…”

Helly Shah is a well-known name in the television world. She rose to fame with Swaragini and became everyone’s favorite. However, the actress has been away from TV for a long time now. As she returned with Zyada Mat Udd on Colors, in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, she opened up about rejecting TV offers and more.

When asked if she ever planned to switch to TV after doing good web shows, Helly revealed, “I never said that I’m not doing a television show. The only reason I wasn’t doing it was because I didn’t understand any script. I didn’t want to do anything that I had already done.”

Further, Helly emphasized choosing roles that are out of her comfort zone and challenging herself as an actor. She said, “I was not okay repeating the same thing again and again. As an actor, I really wanted to step out of my comfort zone, and hence, I was not taking up any show.

Sharing her reason behind choosing Zyada, Mat Udd Helly said, “I haven’t done comedy, I haven’t done sitcom. The entire set of the show is very different. It’s an ensemble show. Very rarely are such shows made where it is an ensemble, or usually, you see, there will be a heroine and a hero, and the story revolves around them. I’m not demeaning it. I have done it and done it with all of my heart.”

Helly Shah made her comeback on screen after years. Besides her, Starring, Shehzad Shaikh, and Aishwarya Sakhuja are in key roles in ‘Zyada Mat Udd.’ The show premiered on 8th March and thereafter airs every Saturday – Sunday at 11.00 pm only on COLORS.