Shehzad Shaikh To Romance Helly Shah In Colors Next Jyaada Mat Udd

TV actor Shehzad Shaikh, last seen in the show Mehendi Wala Ghar, is all set to return to screens with the Colors next Jyaada Mat Udd. The actor will romance actress Helly Shah, who is marking her comeback after a long break with the new show. Shehzad and Helly are paired opposite each other for the first time, and undoubtedly, fans are eager to see them together. Read more to find details about the show.

Colors’ next show, Jyaad Mat Udd, will feature Shehzad Shaikh and Helly Shah as the leads, produced under the banner Yoodlee Productions. Also, the title of the show, Jyaad Mat Udd, has not been finalized as the makers are working on improvising. As per the exclusive reports, the shooting has already started, but official dates have yet to be revealed. The new show is likely to replace Apollena, which started recently, and within two months of release, the makers have decided to call it an end due to low TRP ratings.

View Instagram Post 1: Shehzad Shaikh To Romance Helly Shah In Colors Next Jyaada Mat Udd

Shehzad Shaikh also went live with Colors’ official Instagram page. The actor informs his fans that something new is coming up, but fans have to wait for some time for the exact details. Soon, he invited Helly into the chat, and both teased about their new show. Shehzad and Helly mutually decided to build up the anticipation before revealing the details. At the same time, Helly teased fans by calling Shehzad – Gopal, which comes out as a hint about the actor’s character in the upcoming project. Shehzad warned Helly, and they promised to come back soon with the good news.