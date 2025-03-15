Helly Shah On Kajal’s ambitious dreams in ‘Zyada Mat Udd’ and Her Initial Reaction to the Script

COLORS‘ latest sitcom ‘Zyada Mat Udd‘ has taken flight, bringing a hilarious twist to the world of aviation with its quirky cabin crew and their never-ending misadventures. Following the chaotic journey of Goldie Khurana (played by Shehzad Shaikh), an entitled heir forced to work undercover as a steward, the show dives into the high-flying madness of Air-Aasman Airlines, where the biggest turbulence comes from its own crew.

From Kajal Thakkar (Played by Helly Shah), the ambitious air hostess always looking for an upgrade in life, to Shilpa Srivastava (Played by Aishwarya Sakhuja), the strict and sharp-witted head stewardess who keeps everyone in check, every character adds to the chaos that unfolds mid-air. With eccentric passengers, outrageous mishaps, and a team that delivers more problems than solutions, ‘Zyada Mat Udd’ guarantees laughter at every altitude. Helly Shah opens about returning to COLORS, stepping into comedy, bringing the ambitious and unpredictable Kajal Thakkar to life, and what makes this show a must-watch.

Helly Shah interview:

1. Tell us about the show

‘Zyada Mat Udd’ is a madcap sitcom that literally takes comedy to the skies! Set in the unpredictable world of aviation, it follows Goldie, a spoiled heir who had his inheritance on autopilot until a major turbulence hit his father’s passing. To take over Air Aasman Airlines, he must prove himself by winning the Flight Attendant of the Year award, forcing him to go undercover as a rookie steward. Adding to the chaos is Kajal, a sharp and ambitious air hostess who believes her job is just a stepping stone to a luxurious life and is convinced that marrying rich is her golden ticket. Meanwhile, Shilpa, the tough-as-nails head stewardess, had dreams of being a Bollywood superstar but managed a more dramatic crew than any film set. At Air Aasman, passengers should worry less about turbulence and more about the spectacular incompetence of its crew! With bizarre in-flight mishaps, eccentric travelers, and a team that turns every flight into a comedy of errors, ‘Zyada Mat Udd’ is your boarding pass to non-stop laughter and high-altitude madness!

2. Tell us about your character in Zyada Mat Udd.

Kajal Thakkar is an ambitious and confident girl with a very clear goal in life: upgrade! Coming from a middle-class Gujarati household, she believes that her job as an air hostess is her ticket to a luxurious life, and she's convinced that marrying a rich man is the fastest way to get there. She's sharp, resourceful, and never shies away from using her charm to get ahead. What makes Kajal fun is that despite her big dreams, things never go as planned, leading to hilarious situations. She's always scheming, but luck doesn't always favour her, which brings part of the comic fodder to the show.

3. What were your first thoughts when you were offered this role?

I was immediately drawn to the show’s humour and energy. I’ve played intense and emotional roles before, so stepping into a light-hearted, fast-paced comedy felt refreshing. Not above using her charm to get her way, Kajal is an unapologetically ambitious and materialistic character. Moreover, Zyada Mat Udd has such a unique setting. Aviation is rarely explored in sitcoms, and the idea of a chaotic cabin crew with over-the-top antics was too good to pass up.

4. Kajal wants to marry a rich man, but ironically, she doesn’t know that Goldie, the airline’s heir, is right beside her. How does that dynamic play out?

That’s what makes Kajal’s journey so entertaining! She is unaware that the kind of person she wants to marry is serving in-flight snacks right next to her. She trusts Gopal (Goldie’s disguised identity) as a friend; she even seeks his advice on impressing rich men without knowing he’s the very thing she’s after. It’s a classic comedy of errors, where the audience is in on the joke, but she remains clueless. As the show progresses, her relationship with Gopal turns unexpectedly, making her question what she wants.

5. What kind of preparation did you do for the role?

Kajal is not your typical stewardess—she wants to stand out and make the most of every opportunity. She needed a distinct body language synonymous with her, so I worked on that. To prepare for the role, I watched airline-based shows and movies to understand how cabin crew interact with passengers. Since Kajal isn’t completely dedicated to her job and is always thinking a step ahead, I worked on bringing in that mix of enthusiasm and calculated charm. The challenge was to make her funny and unpredictable without overdoing it, and I had an exciting time getting into her mindset.

6. How was your experience working with COLORS again?

It’s amazing! COLORS has always been special to me because I’ve had some of my most memorable roles here, whether Swaragini or Ishq Mein Marjawan. The love and support I’ve received from the audience for those roles have been incredible, and returning to COLORS feels like a homecoming. This time, the genre is completely different—it’s fun, quirky, and something I’ve never done before. Exploring comedy in a setting as dynamic as aviation is a refreshing challenge, and I enjoy every bit of it. COLORS has always allowed me to experiment with my craft, and ‘Zyada Mat Udd’ is another exciting chapter where I get to step into a new avatar. I’m looking forward to seeing how the audience responds to Kajal because she’s unlike any character I’ve played before.

7. What’s been the most exciting part of this journey for you?

The unpredictability! Comedy is all about timing, and in a setting like this, where every scene brings a new twist, it keeps me on my toes. Kajal is such a fun character—in one moment, she’s charming her way out of trouble, and in the next, she’s completely caught off guard. The interactions with the passengers, the chaos in the crew, and the hilarious situations make every day on set exciting. There’s never a dull moment because the energy is always high, and the scenes are packed with quick-witted humour. Playing Kajal means constantly adapting to new comedic situations, which makes the entire experience even more enjoyable.

8. What sets ‘Zyada Mat Udd’ apart from other sitcoms?

The aviation setting makes it stand out. Most sitcoms revolve around families or offices, but ‘Zyada Mat Udd’ brings the madness 30,000 feet in the air, where anything can happen! The show is packed with humour, mistaken identities, quirky passengers, and unpredictable situations. It’s chaos in the skies, which makes it so fun. From eccentric passengers with bizarre demands to the cabin crew creating more problems than they solve, every flight is a new adventure. The unpredictability of this world keeps the comedy fresh, making each episode a rollercoaster of hilarious mishaps.

9. Any message for your fans?

Kajal is a character who will keep you entertained with her charm and misadventures. I’ve had an amazing time bringing her to life, and I can’t wait for you all to join us on this hilarious ride. Watch Zyada Mat Udd—it’s different from other comedy shows, and I’m sure you’ll love it! So sit back, relax, and get ready for high-flying entertainment every weekend!

