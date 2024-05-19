Helly Shah, Tejasswi Prakash and Hina Khan Set Party Trends with Must-Have Western Gowns

Helly Shah, Tejasswi Prakash, and Hina Khan are well-known actresses who have established themselves as fashion icons. Their fashion sense is incredible, and they can pull off any look. Whatever they wear becomes the latest fashion. The actress has recently stepped up her fashion game. They experiment with Western looks with a desi twist, giving us major fashion goals. Take a look at their fashion appearance-

Helly Shah, Tejasswi Prakash, and Hina Khan’s Western Gowns-

Helly Shah

Helly began the glitter with a green gown. The gown has a green sequin-adorned plunging neckline, a backless midriff fitted flared straight train, and a sheer cape train floor-length cape. The green tone exuded confidence and refinement, and the elaborate sequin detailing provided a touch of glitz. She rounded off her look with a bun hairstyle, glam makeup with green smokey eyes, and pink matte lips. To complement her outfit, she wore silver and diamond-embellished rings and a bracelet.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash embodied classic elegance in a breathtaking white strappy, deep neckline, sleeveless, hand embroidered hipline, fitted floor-length gown with black bow featuring sleeves. The white color not only emanated charm but also highlighted Tejasswi’s timeless elegance. She finished her look with a puffed low ponytail, glam makeup, brown eyeshadow, eyeliner, contour cheeks, and pink creamy lips. To compliment her outfit with silver and black earrings and rings.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan chose an ivory sheer round neckline, cold-shoulder full sleeves, and hip-fitted pearls all over the gown, drawing attention with its exquisite ivory pearl finish. Hina’s attire was a lovely combination of classic and current fashion, highlighting her distinct flair. She completed her fashion with side-parted curly open tresses, minimal makeup with soft eye makeup and eyeliner, peach cheeks, and glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with silver and diamond-ed earrings and rings.

By taking inspiration from Helly Shah, Tejasswi Prakash, and Hina Khan, you can set party trends with must-have western gowns that exude style, elegance, and sophistication.