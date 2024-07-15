Hina Khan Begins Shoot After First Chemotherapy Says, ‘The Show Must Go On’

Hina Khan, lovingly called Sher Khan by her fans, is a popular Indian television actress. Recently, she informed her fans about her stage three breast cancer diagnosis. The Bigg Boss 11 runner-up has been optimistic about recovering and regularly shares updates about her life and health. From the night she learned about her disease to chopping her hair, she bravely shared every detail and inspired others. She is a warrior and does not allow anything to stop her. After her first chemotherapy, Hina makes her comeback at the shoot.

On Monday, 15 July, Hina took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself getting ready. In the video, the actress reveals she is back to work, and today, she will be doing her first shoot after her first chemotherapy. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress wore a long white dress, and she styled her small hair wearing a bangs hairstyle wig she got customized. Not only that, but she also said that her makeup artist motivates her by saying, “The Show Must Go On.”

Talking about her first work after chemotherapy Hina in the caption wrote, “My first work assignment after my diagnosis.. Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life’s biggest challenges. So, give yourself a break on bad days; it’s okay… you deserve it. However, don’t forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and NORMALISE it.”

In the next paragraph, Hina emphasized the importance of positivity and remembering the good days, saying, “I look forward to the good days because I get to do what I love: Work. I love my work. I live my dreams when I’m working, and that is my greatest motivation. I want to keep working. Many people work regular jobs during their treatment without issues, and I am no different. I met a few in these months and trust me it changed my perspective.”

Further, the Bigg Boss 11 runner-up motivated those fighting with the same problem and asked them to do whatever they like: “FYI, I am undergoing treatment, but I am not always in the hospital. So to all you people out there, Let’s normalize working, and if you have the strength and energy, do whatever makes you HAPPY.”

Lastly, Hina summarised her belief and inspiration and said, “And to all you beautiful people who are battling this disease, Remember, it’s your story; it’s your life. You decide what to make of it. Don’t give up and find what you love doing. Your work, your passion—if you don’t know what it is, invent it. But remember to give yourself the healing you deserve. Coz doing what you love is also Healing. ACCEPT, EMBRACE and NORMALISE IT.”