Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage 3 Breast Cancer; Seeks Prayers And Privacy

This morning begins with bad news for the fans of Hina Khan as the actress took to her Instagram handle to reveal her health status. In a couple of photos, the actress shares that she is diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. In the long paragraph, she expresses her feelings and asks her fans to respect her privacy. In contrast, many celebrities, from Aamir Ali to Shardul Pandit, extended their support.