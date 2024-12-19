Hina Khan’s Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal Reflects On Love And Strength As Former Continues Her Brave Battle With Cancer

In a recent post on social media, Rocky Jaiswal, boyfriend of actress Hina Khan, shared a touching message to usher in the new year, focusing on love and positivity. “Keep the love alive and heart happy,” Jaiswal wrote alongside a photo of himself and Khan, capturing the spirit of optimism as they enter 2025.

The post garnered attention not only for its heartfelt sentiment but also for the couple’s resilience amidst challenging circumstances. Hina Khan, one of the most prominent and beloved figures in Indian television, has been bravely battling stage 3 breast cancer. Despite her health struggles, she has continued to defy the odds, remaining active both professionally and personally.

Khan, who is known for her roles in popular television shows and films, has shown remarkable strength throughout her cancer journey. Recently, she has been spotted attending fashion shows, taking vacations, and continuing to shoot for her ongoing projects. Her perseverance has earned her admiration from fans and fellow industry members alike, cementing her place as one of the most searched actors of 2024, according to Google’s recent data.

Rocky Jaiswal, who has been a constant pillar of support for Khan, shared the photo as a symbol of their bond. Their relationship, which has been in the public eye for several years, continues to inspire many. Jaiswal’s post reflects a message of love, strength, and positivity, qualities that have defined their journey together.

While Hina’s health battle remains an ongoing challenge, the actress has repeatedly shown her commitment to living life to the fullest. Whether it’s walking the ramp or relaxing on holidays, she continues to show the world that strength and joy can coexist even in the face of adversity.

As the couple enters the new year, their supporters are sending messages of love and encouragement, standing by them as they face what lies ahead with courage and hope.