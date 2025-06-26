Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Hits 200 Episodes – Here’s How The Cast Celebrated!

The Zee TV show Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has recently successfully completed the 200-episode mark. To celebrate this milestone, a small yet fun-filled party was held at the sets of the show. Female lead Ayushi Khurana shared a glimpse of the celebration on her social media. Take a look below.

Ayushi Khurana and Bharat Ahlawat starrer Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile recently crossed the 200-episode milestone, and to celebrate this achievement, a small celebration was held on the set. Taking to her Instagram story, Ayushi shared a glimpse into the celebrations on the sets. The image shows a chocolate rose cake with ‘Congratulations 200 EPISODES’ written in white cream.

Not just that, Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile fans also posted beautiful edits of the show, which Ayushi shared in her story that you can check below. Ayushi and Bharat are paired for the first, and fans love their chemistry and acting skills on-screen together.

“Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile” has been winning hearts since its release. The show premiered on 11 November 204 and has completed 200 episodes in almost seven years, and it seems the show will continue to rule over hearts.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile chronicles the story of two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat).