Jasmin Bhasin Open Up About Her Struggles To ‘See And Sleep’ After Cornea Damage

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin is currently facing a challenging situation after suffering a severe eye injury caused by contact lenses. The incident occurred during an event in Delhi, where Jasmin’s eyes were damaged due to the lenses she wore. Here’s a detailed update on her condition and recovery:

In an interview with ETimes, Jasmin shared her distressing experience. She said that when she wore the eye lenses before leaving for the event, her eyes started to hurt. She decided to attend the event first, but the pain got worse. It became so severe that she couldn’t see anything. Later that night, Jasmin visited an eye specialist who informed me that my corneas were damaged. Immediately, she rushed to Mumbai to get her eyes treated.

Further, Jasmin added, while discussing the current condition of her eyes, “I am experiencing a lot of pain. Doctors have told me that I should recover in the next four to five days, but till then, I need to take good care of my eyes. It’s not easy because I can’t see, and I am struggling to even sleep due to the pain.”

Jasmin Bhasin’s Work Front-

Jasmin Bhasin will next appear in the Punjabi films Carry On Jattiye and Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di.

