Jyothsna Channdola Singh’s husband Nitesh Singh undergoes emergency surgery, thanks the Almighty for grace

Actress Jyothsna Channdola Singh recently had a tough time dealing with her injury as she had a meniscus tear on her leg. She underwent a surgery post and she was admitted again, for further procedures for her leg. Now, Jyothsna faces yet another setback with her husband Nitesh Singh being admitted to the hospital. Jyothsna put out a scary Instagram post where she said, ‘He is fine, he is better’ and thanked the Almighty for the blessings.

We at IWMBuzz.com found out that Nitesh had an emergency gall bladder removal surgery, which was done at high risk as the bladder was infected and ruptured too. We hear that the surgery was done right on time before the rupture could affect the other organs.

It was a complicated surgery though, considering the extent of rupture and aftereffects. We hear that Nitesh is under observation now post-surgery. However, the good news is that he is doing much better after the bladder removal.

Jyothsna who is married to Producer Nitesh Singh has a son, Joni.

Here’s wishing Nitesh a speedy recovery!! We send out our love to Jyothsna and family!