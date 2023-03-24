Actress Jyothsna Channdola Singh recently suffered a knee injury, which has restricted her movements on the set of Dangal show Sindoor Ki Keemat. Despite her injury, Jyothsna was seen shooting for a tricky sequence where she had to run.

Says Jyothsna, “I got scared when the physiotherapist told me that I will need to be treated for the knee for the next 3-4 months. However, when I met an ortho, I was relieved when I was told that I did not need a long treatment and rest. I have not suffered a ligament tear. But as of now, I have restricted movement. It is important to take the consultation of the right doctor.”

There was a scene in the show Sindoor Ki Keemat, where Jyothsna was needed to do a running sequence, despite the injury.

Jyothsna explains, “I enacted this running scene on a trolley where I was sitting and giving the running poses. Everything was taken care of by the trolley. Everyone on the set took great care of me during the scene. It feels so special when people care for you at your toughest time.”

Speedy recovery to you, Jyothsna!!