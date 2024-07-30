Sasural Simar Ka Fame Jyothsna Channdola Singh Admitted; Shares Scary Facts Of Hinduja Hospital

Mumbai: Sasural Simar Ka fame actress Jyothsna Channdola Singh who recently injured her ligament on the leg and had a meniscus tear, is again admitted to the hospital. From the bed of the Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, Jyothsna sent out a message to her fans and well-wishers stating that all that is happening is for the good and for her full recovery. She told in the video that there was nothing to be worried about, and promised to update fans with a reel stating the reason for her hospital admission. She also posted a video where she showed certain stunning and scary facts about the state of her hospital bed in the Hinduja Hospital.

In the video, she showed pictures of blood-stained and unclean bedspreads, torn bedsheets. She said in the video that these are the fresh covers and bedsheets put on her bed and expressed her displeasure at the hospital staff’s shabby work.

She questioned the hospital management clearly in the video, stating video facts about the unclean premises in her room.

As we wish Jyothsna a speedy recovery, we also wonder whether the Hinduja Hospital Management will make a note of this unclean ambience that they offer at their hospital!!