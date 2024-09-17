Karan Kundrra is all smiles as he poses with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri

Actor Karan Kundrra struck a pose with actors, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri as the trio got together to have some fun on the sets of Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment. Celebrities coming on the sets of the popular Colors TV show has been a constant for a while now to promote their upcoming films or respective projects.

On that note, Dimri and Rao were seen arriving on the sets of the Colors TV show coming in to promote their film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. And as one would have expected, the duo had a great time indeed. And as Kundrra posed for the camera, the trio and otherwise, everyone was all smiles. Kundrra aptly titled his post, “vibe+talent+food #LaughterChefs”-

As seen, everyone was dressed in traditional attires where Kundrra was seen wearing a lovely red kurta and adorning a red dupatta along with a white salwar. While Rao also sported a white salwar and above, he had a navy blue kurta and jacket. Coming to Dimri, she was ethereally dressed in a lovely and glittery sari.

While two of the three images shared were them posing for the camera, the third one was a candid moment captured as they were having what seemed like a deep and fun conversation.

Laughter Chefs has been one of the most popular shows on the small screen and has been in the rating charts consistently for several weeks now.