Karan Sharma & Pooja Singh make it official as they introduce them as ‘Mr. & Mrs. Sharma’

TV personalities Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh joyously tied the knot on the evening of March 30 in Mumbai, marking the beginning of their marital journey amidst the warm embrace of close friends and family.

While the public had been aware of their impending nuptials, the first glimpse of their wedding ceremony has now emerged on social media, swiftly capturing the attention of fans who flooded the couple with heartfelt wishes and congratulations. And it was only a while ago when the couple made it official with a joint social media post as their caption read, “ Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Sharma “ #JustMarried #newlyweds #pookavivaah #poojakaran #blessed”-

Dressed resplendently in traditional red and maroon attire, the couple exchanged rings before partaking in the jaimala ceremony, where Karan tenderly adorned Pooja with the ceremonial garland, eliciting cheers and affectionate embraces from the attendees. Colleagues from Sharma’s show ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ and Singh’s projects ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ and ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ graced the occasion, showering blessings upon the newlyweds.

The wedding festivities commenced on March 29, 2024, with the mehendi ceremony, during which Pooja adorned herself in stunning green attire while having intricate mehndi designs applied. Karan’s presence further elevated the occasion, as Pooja incorporated a portrait of him into her mehndi design.

The Sangeet ceremony unfolded as a grand affair adorned with stars. Karan and Pooja’s captivating performance stole the spotlight, while co-actors and friends like Neelu Waghela, renowned for her role as Bhabo in ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum,’ expressed their heartfelt joy for the newlyweds. The ensemble cast of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and other actors such as Ashi Singh and Helly Shah added to the enchantment of the evening with their enthralling performances. And the likes of Siddharth Nigam and Ulka Gupta graced the occasion with their presence.

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Pooja disclosed that their initial encounter was orchestrated through a mutual acquaintance for matrimonial purposes. Despite sharing the same professional realm for years, fate had yet to bring them together until then.

We wish the newlywed couple loads of congratulations.