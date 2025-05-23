Kumkum Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya Talks About Postpartum Struggles Says, “People Underestimate”

Shraddha Arya, who recently welcomed her twin babies – a baby girl named Siya and a baby boy named Shaurya, is embracing motherhood. After a few months of delivering her babies, the actress returned to shoot, joining the cast of Kumkum Bhagya. As she manages her life as an actress and a mother, in her latest dump on Instagram she talked about postpartum struggles.

The Kumkum Bhagya actress shared a story on her Instagram story and penned a brief note writing about postpartum struggles as she is in the same phase. The actress emphasized that this journey is difficult, but one might take time but will eventually become a better version of herself.

Shraddha also highlighted that people underestimate this pain and struggle, but the mother comes out stronger. Her quote says, “#Postpartum. You’re not failing; you’re enduring something profoundly difficult that too many people underestimate.”

Shraddha further wrote, “This version of you, the one who feels lost or unrecognizable – she’s not broken. She’s becoming. You’ve gone through something monumental, and there is no “snapping back.” There is only moving forward – slowly, gently, and with grace for yourself, even on days when you feel like you’re barely holding it together.”

Concluding her statement, Shraddha said, “It’s okay to mourn who you were before, even as you start to meet and shape the new version of yourself. You don’t need to have it all figured out right now. THE FOG WILL LIFT. The identity that feels shattered will start to reassemble, piece by piece – not into the old shape, but into something just as strong, maybe even stronger.”