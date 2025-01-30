Laughter Chefs: Rubina Dilaik “I refuse to compromise on my look or the standards I bring to the table”

COLORS phirse paros raha hain entertainment ka swaad, aapke chaheete show ke saath! Sensing the appetite for a fusion of laughter and food, COLORS whipped up a dinner-tainment spectacle with ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment‘, a one-of-a-kind culinary-comedy crossover last year. After a deliciously successful debut, the channel is all set to serve a scrumptious new season, promising new twists, new faces, and even more fun! Once again, the audience’s favourite televised kitchen will turn into an amusing battleground where India’s beloved celebrities don the chef’s hat and put a flavourful feast back on the menu, drawing out fits of laughter.

Ready to serve more hilarity, the upcoming season stars a delightful mix of old favourites and fresh faces – Vicky Jain – Ankita Lokhande, Krushna Abhishek – Kashmera Shah, Rahul Vaidya – Rubina Dilaik, Abdu Rozik – Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Kumar – Samarth Jurel and Sudesh Lehri – Mannara Chopra. Back in action, the comedy queen, Bharti Singh, reprises her role as the host, adding her signature spice of humour. Celebrity Chef Coach Harpal Singh Sokhi returns, ready to guide the rookie chefs through the culinary challenges and deliver his expert critiques while rating each dish they prepare. Rubina Dilaik, one of the laughter chefs, shares her excitement about stepping aboard the laugh riot.

1. How do you maintain your fashion game while cooking?

A. Fashion is not just about what I wear—it’s an extension of who I am, no matter the situation. Be it a power-packed pantsuit, elegant formals, or even stilettos, I can strut in for hours. A woman should excel at what she does while carrying herself with grace. Whether I’m whipping up a meal in the heat of the kitchen or dazzling the audience with my on-screen presence, I refuse to compromise on my look or the standards I bring to the table. Cooking, for me, is as much about confidence as it is about creativity.

2. What are the fresh elements of the new Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment season?

A. This season brings a platter of surprises, with a perfect mix of seasoned laughter chefs and rookie sensations—and, of course, the secret ingredient this year is me! The show is a riot of different flavours of comedy, with each celebrity bringing their unique entertainment brand to the kitchen counter. The challenges are bigger, the banter is spicier, and the camaraderie is electric.

3. What do you have to say about the phenomenal response to the new season’s first episode?

A. I am beyond thrilled with the response to the new season. I’ve always said that I’m a fan of my fans, and their immense love and support always amaze me. Seeing the joy and laughter this show brings to audiences validates my decision to join it. This season has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in comedy and cooking, and it’s heartening to see that our hard work has entertained the viewers.

4. Do you have an edge over the other laughter chefs, given that you are a homemaker?

A. Absolutely, I believe being a homemaker has given me a unique edge. My mother taught me early on that the heart of any home lies in its kitchen. Growing up, my sisters and I shared the workload of household chores — one would knead the dough, another would roll rotis, and the third would prepare the sabzi. That discipline instilled in me the belief that the prosperity of a family begins with a well-run kitchen. Even at Laughter Chefs, I cook passionately and intend to serve something delightful. While Chef Harpal Ji’s standards are incredibly high, my dishes always have a heart and that’s something no recipe book can teach you.

5. The audience can’t get enough of your expansive vocabulary. Did it surprise you? How is your partner, Rahul Vaidya, dealing with it?

A. I’ve always been unapologetically myself. My vocabulary isn’t rehearsed or scripted; it flows naturally, and people appreciate that authenticity. My cooking partner, Rahul, has definitely learned a thing or two from me!

6. What sets your cooking style apart?

A. Cooking is an art, and as an artist, I love experimenting and pushing boundaries. Innovation comes naturally to me. I believe that courage and curiosity in the kitchen can lead to extraordinary results. While on Bigg Boss 15, I created an unusual but surprisingly delicious apple and capsicum sabzi. Great flavors can emerge from the most unexpected combinations. I also love infusing my dishes with a Pahadi touch and blending different cuisines to create something unique.

