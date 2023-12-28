Most Popular TV Stars Of The Year (Male): Dilip Joshi, Krishna Kaul – Abrar Qazi, Mishkat Verma, Paras Kalnawat – Baseer Ali, Rohit Suchanti, Shakti Arora, Vijayendra Kumeria, Vishal Aditya Singh

Indian television saw some great performances by male actors in 2023. TV actors made a special place in audiences’ hearts. We have made sure to list down for you some of the most phenomenal actors we have witnessed this year. In our year-ender story, we bring forward to you our list of the ‘Most Popular TV Stars (Male) 2023’. Check below!

Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi, renowned for his portrayal of Jethalal Gada in the laughter-packed Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, continued to win hearts with his impeccable comic timing and endearing expressions. His commitment to the role has made Jethalal a household name, ensuring the show’s popularity.

Krishna Kaul – Abrar Qazi

Krishna Kaul, essaying the role of Ranbir in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, and Abrar Qazi, who recently joined the cast as RV after a generation leap, delivered performances that added depth to the storyline. Their on-screen chemistry with their respective co-stars and individual portrayals contributed significantly to the show’s continued success.

Mishkat Verma

Mishkat Verma, alongside Sumbul Touqeer Khan in Sony TV’s Kavya – Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, showcased his versatility and acting prowess. His portrayal of a character in a complex narrative has been commendable, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating each episode.

Paras Kalnawat – Baseer Ali

Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali entered the world of Kundali Bhagya as Rajveer and Shaurya, injecting a new energy into the storyline post the big generation leap. Their gripping performances brought freshness to the show, making them stand out in the competitive world of Indian television.

Rohit Suchanti

Rohit Suchanti, portraying Rishi Oberoi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, left an indelible mark with his impactful presence. His performance added layers to the character, contributing to the show’s engaging narrative.

Shakti Arora

Shakti Arora, stepping into the shoes of Ishaan Bhosle after a generation leap in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, brought a new charm to the character. His convincing portrayal has resonated with the audience, making the show a must watch.

Vijayendra Kumeria

Vijayendra Kumeria, playing Angad Brar in Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann, showcased a riveting persona that added depth to the show. His impactful performance contributed to the success and popularity of the series.

Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh, embodying the character of Dev in Colors TV’s Chand Jalne Laga, delivered a compelling performance that resonated with the viewers. His expressions are always on point and hence his portrayal added a layer of intrigue to the show’s narrative.