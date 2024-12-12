Nia Sharma Enjoys A Special Date With Shalin Bhanot, Expresses Gratitude [Photos]

Nia Sharma is a well-known name in the Indian television world. She is known for her amazing acting skills and out-of-the-box fashion sense, which keeps her in the talk. Apart from that, fans find Nia a party freak, as she often shares photos and videos from her night party, and with the visuals, she seems to have a great time. But this time, Nia enjoyed a special date with Shalin Bhanot.

On Thursday, 12 December, Nia shared a series of photos on her Instagram showcasing a glimpse of her special date with her friend Shalini Bhanot. Becoming a fangirl and fanboy of the recently released Pushpa 2: The Rule, Nia joined Shalin for a special movie date, washing Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun’s acting skills on screen. Sharing her experience from the movie date, Nia in her story said, “Whattaaaaaaa Cinematic Experience.”

Further, Nia shared insights from the theater, though it looks blurry, but the vibe is clear. The actress revealed that it has been four hours of enjoyment and expressed her gratitude to Shalin Bhanot,, saying, “4 hours, thanks @shalinbhanot.” Nia also shared why she avoids stepping out of the house,, and it’s because she keeps eating: “That’s why I avoid stepping out. My stomach pays the price.”

Undoubtedly, Nia and Shalin had a great time on their movie date. The duo are good friends, and we love their bond. Shalin was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, and Nia appeared on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.