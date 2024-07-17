Nia Sharma Looks Scary In Her New Look For Suhagan Chudail, Shares Nail-biting BTS Moments

Nia Sharma is ruling hearts with her appearance all over the internet. She rose to fame with her stint in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Bahena Hai, portraying the character of Manvi. Later, she worked in Jamai Raja. Fans missed her television appearance, so the actress made a major comeback with her never-seen-before avatar. She returns to TV as dangerous Nishigandha in the show Suhagan Chudail. Her character looked glamorous and beautiful at the beginning of the show, but now her new scary avatar is a no-miss for all her fans. Let’s take a look.

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared a video and photo showcasing her scary avatar and some behind-the-scenes glimpses. In the selfie photo, Nia shows her character’s scary transformation. Wearing a white hair wig with black and grey mysterious eyes, dewy makeup with red rashes, and a red sparkling ensemble add to the drama. With his look, the actress is giving her fans some chills.

According to the plot, Nia transforms from a stunning and glamorous girl to an old lady with a scary appearance. In the show, she loses something important, and because of this, she is unable to hide her real identity, which is an evil soul.

On the other hand, Nia shared a glimpse of a behind-the-scenes shoot in which the actress is shown sleeping on top of the cupboard. The camera angle makes the visuals look scary, and it also shows how some scenes are shot.