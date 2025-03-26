Nia Sharma Slams Facebook As Her Account Gets Suspended Even After Security Settings

Nia Sharma is a well-known TV actress known for her fun-filled personality. She looks at the brighter side of life, and her personality radiates charm. Being happy and self-centered, the actress loves to share updates with her fans. However, this time, the actress is in trouble as her Meta and Facebook pages got hacked. The actress didn’t hesitate to share her disappointment as Facebook suspended her account.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nia posted a screenshot of the note she received from Facebook informing her about her account’s suspension. The actress expressed her disappointment and revealed that her meta and FB pages were hacked. She slammed Facebook and highlighted that this happened even after keeping the two-step verification on and security settings.

She wrote, “Whaaataaaa a loaf ofull…. My Meta account and Fb page both have been hacked..

Despite a proper two-factor authentication and security settings.

Like theeeeeee F’ what’s someone going to do with this now..”

In the story, Nia highlighted the user name jenniferchapman_uvfyjqrudd, which hampered her accounts and led to issues.

As per the notice received by Nia Sharma, she can appeal to Facebook to get her accounts back within 180 days of suspension. If she fails to appeal within the timeframe, her account will be suspended permanently. However, Nia might have already appealed to clear this matter.

Let’s wait and see if the actress will get back her account or she will have to lose it.