Sudhanshu Pandey the talented actor who has breathed fire into the character of Vanraj Shah in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut show Anupamaa for all these years, has quit the show. The actor as you know, made it official in a live chat on Instagram yesterday (28 August at 5.30 PM). Stating that he is back in his music band A Band of Boys, Sudhanshu made this important announcement that he will no longer play the role of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa. He thanked his fans and well-wishers for loving him so sincerely for all these years. Sudhanshu promised to keep his fans entertained through new characters.

Fans are indeed troubled by this news, and the hardcore Vanraj Shah fans can barely think of anyone else playing the role, which has been made iconic by Sudhanshu Pandey. Replies poured in on his Insta post, where people said there cannot be a Vanraj Shah like him, and that they would miss him in the role.

Well, certainly, there is no doubt that Sudhanshu exercised an aura and charisma in the role of Vanraj Shah like none other!! There cannot be one like him!! Do you all agree?