Nyra Banerjee Calls Eisha Singh’s Friendship ‘Unbelievable’ With Avinash Mishra: “People Are Not Real”

Bigg Boss 18 is creating a buzz with interesting twists and turns. In the seventh week, wild card Digvijay Rathee became the Time God, and Rajat Dalal played a major role in his victory. However, in a recent interview, ex-Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee reacted to her eviction and Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra’s friendship.

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Nyra expressed her view on her eviction. She said, “See, I think It was very unfair because, look, I understand people take time to understand me. According to me I had to observe a person perfectly, and there were 18 people. And I’m like this in real life: I see something and start fighting about it. Those things are topics of concern, and my style is like I will talk and negotiate. Those who created big matters are seen, but I don’t understand. I was shown very little in the live feed, too.”

Further, Nyra talked about Sara Khan nominating her, and her take on Eisha and Avinash’s friendship. The actress said, “Sara nominated me, saying that I don’t have any defined character. So now I’m forced to think that in reality shows, one has to play a role, and it’s not real; people are not real. Because in the first week, unbelievable friendships are made where you want to leave the show, though she didn’t go even though she would have because the door was open. So I think, in reality, it’s not real. It’s all about who plays what character.”