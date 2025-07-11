Pavitra Rishta Actress Prarthana Behere Jawker Suffers Leg Injury, Shares Health Update

Popular Marathi and Hindi actress Prarthana Behere Jawker, who is known for her performance in the popular Zee TV show Pavitra Rishta, has recently become a victim of a serious injury in her left leg. Recently, the actress underwent knee ligament surgery and has been on bed rest for days.

However, with the latest post, Prarthana shared that she is on her journey to recovery. The actress captioned her post, “Recovering. Thank you for showing your love.” However, the series of photos showcases a glimpse of her life lately. Capturing herself in a mirror selfie, the actress also showcased her slow walk as she is healing.

In one of the photos, Prarthana also shared a glimpse of her knee injury, wrapped with warm support. The actress expressed her gratitude for all the love and good wishes. With strength and motivation, the actress is on her road to recovery. And even in the toughest moment, the actress keeps smiling.

Prarthana Behere Jawker is a well-known actress in the town. She has appeared in several films and TV series, including Mitwaa, Bodyguard, Love U… Mr. Kalakaar!, Jai Maharashtra Dhaba Bhatinda, Vakratunda Mahakaaya, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Fugay, and many more. The actress has a huge fandom of more than two million followers on her Instagram account.