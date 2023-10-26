My favorite travel buddy is my wife Neha Saxena: Shakti Arora

Shakti Arora, who is known for his predominantly performances in Tere Liye, Pavitra Rishta, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, is currently portraying Ishaan Bhonsale in Star Plus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He loves to travel and explore new places. Hence, the actor got into an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Anyday plane

Your most memorable travel was:

My most memorable travel was to Turkey and Switzerland.

Vacation spot you long to go?

The entire Europe and the USA

Your favorite travel buddy:

My travel buddy is my wife Neha Saxena. And one more group of friends.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

I prefer both

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Hills. I love mountains.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I have never travelled solo so I don’t know that feeling. I would love to travel solo someday.

Any road trip experience:

Yes. I remember driving to Ladakh.

