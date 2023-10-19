Television | News

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secures 1st position in the ratings chart; Anupamaa moves to No 2, Teri Meri Doriyaann's surprise entry as 3rd show

Star Plus maintains its supremacy in the ratings chart across GECs of TV shows. However, there is a shift in the Number Uno show with a new topper and a few remarkable changes. Read here.

19 Oct,2023 17:16:36
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secures 1st position in the ratings chart; Anupamaa moves to No 2, Teri Meri Doriyaann's surprise entry as 3rd show 862759

Star Plus yet again maintains supreme domination when it comes to the weekly ratings across Hindi GECs. Today’s (19 October) ratings see a new show topping the charts. Anupamaa’s numero uno position has finally been derailed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Yes, Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa on Star Plus, no doubt, showed the huge twist of Samar’s death leading to pathos in the Shah house. However, Anupamaa with a TVR of 2.2 has been pushed to the Number 2 position. And the show which has topped the charts is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. The show has secured the Number 1 position with a 2.5 TVR.

Closely following the top two shows is the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Yes, this comes as a surprise, but this was expected as the show was climbing up the ratings chart steadily. The track of the psycho lover Rumi has done wonders for the show. The show has risen to be the Number 3 show across GECs in the latest ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pandya Store, Kundali Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Imlie, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav secure the remaining positions in this order to make it the Top 10 shows.

Indian Idol which saw its launch on Sony TV opened with a very average rating of 0.9, which is the lowest it has opened at in all the years!!

With a lot happening in the TV shows across GECs, we await to see how the ratings chart transpires in the weeks to come!!

Are you excited to see Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin topping charts?

