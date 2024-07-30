Ankita Lokhande Co-star Prarthana Behere Opens Up About Leaving Pavitra Rishta, Here’s Why

Prarthana Behere, known for her role in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, has shared insightful details about her departure from the beloved series. In a recent interview, she bravely discussed the reasons behind her decision and what led to her exit from the show. Here’s a closer look at her revelations:

Prarthana Behere’s Reason For Leaving Pavitra Rishta-

In the Interview session with Rajshri, Prarthana Behere was asked by the interviewer about leaving Pavitra Rishta; she said, “I was not understanding; today’s generation of women are very fortunate and smart that they know how to do things in life. I know I want to do that, but what effort I have to make was not understandable to me. I started acting but wanted to do film, but I could not understand how much to earn, on which platform I had to work with, which level of work I was doing, and working with whom. I want to do film that’s why I left the show and entered in Marathi industry.”

Prarthana Behere stated, “I have also done reporting in Hindi, and that’s why people recognize me, but the Marathi industry doesn’t. From the 1st day, I have struggled in the Marathi industry. At first, I worked in the Marathi industry, and after that, I continuously started getting opportunities in the industry. Later, people started asking me whether I would further work in the Hindi industry, I replied that I wanted to work in the Hindi industry, but I was not getting opportunities, and I was also not making efforts towards it.”

Later, Prarthana added, “I’m happy because I’m working, and unfortunately enough, I’m getting work in the Marathi industry, but I’m not getting work that I want. That’s why I’m happy, but I’m not.”

Prarthana Behere’s Right Decision To Leave The Show?

The Marathi actress was asked about her decision to leave the show. She said, “No, it was not the right decision. In the Hindi industry, I watched the movie Anurag Kashyap. That film inspired me, and that’s why I came into the film industry. While reporting for the media firm, I went to Anurag Basu for the interview.”

“He was casting for the Kite movie. While the interview was going on, Anurag Basu said, “Are terko toh acting karni chahiye, tu acting karna.” I replied, “Main reporting kar Rahi hu wahi thik hai.” Now I regret why I couldn’t tell him then, and he also said there was a role for me. Later, Anurag Basu see in Pavitra Rishta and said me that, “Abhi kya kar rahi hai tu wahi toh kar rahi hai jo maine tabh bola tha karne ko.” And also, there was a time that everyone told me to do this, but I said no that time.”