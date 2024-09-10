Ankita Lokhande Sensationalises The Internet With Her ‘Hot And Sassy’ Video From Bathtub

Ankita Lokhande needs no introduction. The queen of hearts became everyone’s favorite with the character Archana Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta. Since then, she has been known to create buzz and grab our attention effortlessly. Yet again, she catches eyeballs with her latest dump on Instagram showcasing her ‘hot and sassy’ side. So, let’s not wait any longer; check it out below.

On Tuesday, 10 September, Ankita shared a video showcasing a glimpse of her latest photo shoot. Initially, the actress poses with her husband, flaunting her fierce and hot chemistry as they look into the camera. Vicky Jain looked handsome, wearing a white blazer set with cheek accessories and a cool hairstyle. However, Ankita, with her chic glamor, caught our attention wearing a black blazer dress featuring a ‘wow’ feathery touch around the edges of the mini dress. At the same time, the plunging neckline and matte look added an extra dose of sophistication. With her high ponytail, bold red lips, smokey eyes, golden accessories, and pink cheeks, Ankita looks breathtaking.

View Instagram Post 1: Ankita Lokhande Sensationalises The Internet With Her 'Hot And Sassy' Video From Bathtub

But wait, that’s not all! The true fun comes when Ankita poses in the bathtub, raising the temperature and leaving fans gasping for breath. With her stunning and sizzling black dress glam, she looked wow, but her edge expressions and attitude were killer. As she captioned her post ‘hot and sassy,’ she proved it with her moves in front of the camera.