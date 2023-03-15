The young and talented actors Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh, who entertain audiences as Krishna and Radha in Star Bharat show RadhaKrishn, have become extremely popular owing to their characters and onscreen chemistry. Sumedh and Mallika met on the sets and they grew to become better of buddies. While they were working together, it was believed that the two were dating each other and the two always maintained a stoic silence about their relationship.

Now, as per reports in Hindustan Times, Sumedh has finally revealed his relationship status with Mallika. He was quoted saying, “Nothing is happening. We are good friends. Over the period of time we are concentrating on our work. I’m just so upset about the fact that it’s just me and Mallika who get talked about. Basant (Bhatt, actor) has also given a lot to the show. He is also a good friend of mine and Mallika.”

When asked if he and Mallika ever dated. He replied, “We didn’t. We shared a good equation. I can’t say that we always have shared a good equation or we will share one. She is a wonderful person, so it might come like that (the relationship rumours). If there’s anything they (people) should know we have come out in the open and spoken about it.”

Praising Mallika and her work, Sumedh added in the interview that Mallika has a bright future, and she has worked hard and has been very dedicated to Radha’s character.

