Raghu Ram on how ‘Roadies’ and its impact led to his divorce; left the show over creative differences

MTV Roadies has been running for over 15 years now and has carved a legacy of its own. However, the recent look at the show is entirely different from what the show used to be back then in its earlier years-especially when Raghu Ram was a part of it.

Many would already know that Ram wasn’t just one of the judges who helped in the audition process but was the creator and executive producer as well. He even managed to make a signature impact as his being a foul-mouthed angry judge who berates contestants became a constant. After being attached to the show for almost ten years, Ram parted ways and hasn’t turned back ever since.

Recently, in an interview with India Today, Ram opened up on how he did so owing to creative differences with MTV India and even how the show impacted his personal life and became one of the reasons for his divorce with actor Sugandha Garg.

He stated that until 10 seasons, he had pretty much a free hand. However, in the 9th-10th seasons, he found himself coming into conflict with MTV. Another aspect was that personally, his life was going through a lot of upheavals because of Roadies and the surrounding craze. He mentioned that his marriage was suffering and ultimately led to divorce. He added that his mental health, physical health, and everything else were quite chaotic. He expressed the need to take a step away, so he stopped, and he expressed contentment with his decision, mentioning that not one day has he regretted walking away.

After divorcing Garg in 2016, Ram re-married in 2018 to Italian-Canadian singer, Natalie Di Luccio, where they welcomed their first child soon after.

On a concluding note, when asked if he would ever return to Roadies, he said it is never going to happen because he doesn’t connect with anything going on the show right now.