Roadies gang leaders Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati refuse to shoot with Rhea Chakraborty, here's why

Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati fear being harassed on social media because of Rhea. According to the reports, Rhea Chakraborty received a lot of trolling soon after the show’s advertising trailer was released. Some users also posted hate messages against Gulati and Narula, so both actors decided not to work with Rhea anymore.

MTV Roadies has maintained its pace of being one of the most-watched reality shows in India. The show’s roasting auditions are very famous, and it has a massive fan following. The exciting and action-packed sequence shows the never-seen-before avatars of host Sonu Sood and the Gang Leaders, Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty.

According to reports in ABP, Spotboy E, all is not well between the three gang leaders, Prince, Gautam, and Rhea. The three are not getting along. It’s believed that they are at war, so Prince and Gautam refuse to shoot Rhea.

The report states that Gautam and Prince fear being harassed on social media because of Rhea. According to the reports, Rhea received a lot of trolling soon after the show’s advertising trailer was released. Some users also posted hate messages against Gulati and Narula, so both actors decided not to work with Rhea anymore.

Roadies– Karm ya Kaand is scheduled to go on-air starting June 3, 2023, every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm.

Rhea, last seen in the 2021 thriller Chehre featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, was in the middle of a storm after her actor boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead in 2020. Her life turned upside down after being accused of abetting Sushant’s suicide and misappropriating his wealth by his family.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.