Bigger, Better, Bolder – the brand-new season of India’s genre-defining adventure reality television show is back with a bang on MTV India! The teaser of the latest season of MTV Roadies promises unparalleled adrenaline rush, with a riveting theme of ‘Karm Ya Kaand’! The visually powerful teaser of MTV Roadies – Karm Ya Kaand gives us a taste of the epic adventure that lies ahead, hinting at strategic and tactical challenges for aspiring contestants in the metaphorical journey forged in fate, power, and actions.

MTV Roadies has carved a massive country-wide fan-following over the years as a cultural phenomenon. With on-ground auditions coming soon, this is your sign to be a part of the greatest journey ever! If you think you’ve got what it takes to emerge victorious on India’s grandest youth adventure reality television show, sign up to audition in your nearest city!