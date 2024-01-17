Real star of Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande’s mother-in-law Ranjana emerges as the most talked-about personality

In the unpredictable land of reality television, where contestants compete for attention and drama takes center stage, Ankita Lokhande’s mother-in-law, Ranjana, has emerged as an unexpected star in Bigg Boss 17. While Ankita, a popular television actress, entered the house as a contestant along with her husband Vicky Jain, it is Ranjana who has become the most talked-about figure, dominating headlines and interviews post her appearances on the show.

Ranjana’s journey into the limelight began during Bigg Boss 17’s Family Week, where family members of contestants enter the house to interact with their loved ones. In Ranjana’s case, her candid conversations, particularly with Ankita and other housemates, sparked a flurry of discussions both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house.

The interviews following Ranjana’s exit from the show have been nothing short of sensational. In her interactions with the media, she openly discussed incidents that occurred during her stay in the house, shedding light on her discomfort with Ankita’s behavior. From instances of Ankita hitting her husband to being close with friends and even mentioning her ex-boyfriend, Ranjana did not hold back, creating a narrative that captivated audiences.

One of the most talked-about moments was the “slipper incident,” where Ranjana condemned Ankita’s actions and remarked, “Aisi masti achi nahi lagti, maarne peetne ki. Pati ko chappal maar do, pillow maar do, fek do usse, yeh kya baat hai?” This incident, coupled with her comments on Ankita’s behavior towards her husband, created a buzz that extended far beyond the Bigg Boss house.

In subsequent interviews, Ranjana continued to express her concerns, urging Ankita to reflect on her actions and learn to respect her husband. She highlighted the importance of maintaining the dignity of the family and suggested that Ankita should be mindful of the values instilled in her by her upbringing.

While Ankita remains a popular figure in the entertainment industry, it’s undeniable that Ranjana’s outspoken and unfiltered demeanor has turned her into a social media sensation. Clips from her time in the house and video interviews post-Bigg Boss 17 have gone viral, making her more talked about than her daughter-in-law.

The question now arises: Is Ranjana more famous than Ankita after her two appearances on Bigg Boss 17? The overwhelming response on social media, filled with memes, videos, and discussions, seems to suggest that Ankita’s mother-in-law has indeed become a standout figure, stealing the spotlight with her no-nonsense attitude. As the buzz around her continues, one can’t help but wonder if Ranjana’s candid and bold persona might just earn her a spot as a contestant in the next season of Bigg Boss.