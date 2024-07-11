Reports: Colors postpones launch of Leena Gangopadhyay’s new show starring Pranali Rathod

Producer and Writer Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions’ Star Plus show Jhanak has been rocking at the TRP charts. The show has been consistently doing well, having a TVR of 2.1 (as per the recent ratings, released on 11 July). The production house has been working on a new show for Colors, which was supposed to take off very soon. The casting for the show was on for a long time.

Media reports had suggested that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod was slated to play the female lead in the show. Media reports also stated that Dhruv Bhandari was in talks for the male lead’s role.

However, the latest news that we have arrived at, is that the show will see a delay now. The show has been postponed owing to a lack of good slots. We hear that the show and the concept fit the prime time slot, and the channel presently finds it jam-packed to allot the new show with a good slot.

News has been rife about the channel axing another show Khubsurrat produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, which was to star Fahman Haider, Yesha Harsora and Twinkle Arora in leads. The reason for this also seems to be the lack of a desired time slot.

However, with the case of Leena Gangopadhyay’s show, the channel has taken to a wait mode and has delayed the project.

