Reports: It’s True That Devoleena Bhattacharjee Is Expecting Her First Child; Check Details

Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is presently seen in the Sun Neo show Bitiya Chhati Maiya Ki, has been making it to the headlines recently. Devoleena posted a picture of herself in a white casual gown, which aroused curiosity in one and all about whether she was pregnant. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is married to fitness trainer Shahnawaz Shaikh.

In the picture, Devoleena sported a visibly seen bump which became a talking point. Even though the media reported about the speculative pregnancy news of Devoleena, Devoleena opted to not talk about it. Instead, she wrote a cryptic note on social media, stating that she did not want her personal life to be up there for all to read. She did not want people to intrude into her personal space, and told them that she would share any news when she found it apt.

She wrote, “Many people have been messaging me for a long time regarding my pregnancy, creating news about it. I am sure that whenever I feel like sharing such news with all of you, I will do it myself. For now, please do not bother me.”

Well, the rumour has certainly not died down and has in fact, intensified as Devoleena, is believed to be at home, and going to shoot for her show, only when it is absolutely necessary.

Is Devoleena pregnant? A fresh report on NDTV states that Devoleena is pregnant and that she does not prefer to talk about it now. They put up a quote from News18 which read like this. News 18 quoted a source close to the actress stating, “She is [pregnant] but she does not want to announce it as of now. Devoleena likes to keep her personal matters away from the limelight and therefore she does not want to give any media attention to her pregnancy as of now. But surely, she will announce the good news whenever she feels the time is right.”

Well, we await this news to be confirmed by Devoleena herself!!