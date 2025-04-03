Rohit Purohit Pens Heartfelt Note For Romit Raaj As He Exits From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been keeping the audience on the edge of their seats with the recent track. Also, the emotional scenes intensify the moment the viewer can’t resist but connect with the emotions. With the recent track, actor Romiit Raaj’s character Rohit Poddar will die after the blast during the Ghanghor festival. As the actor bids farewell, co-star Rohit Purohit penned a heartfelt note on his social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit shared several photos with Romiit Raaj. The opening image shows a BTS glimpse of Romiit Raaj and Rohit Purohit bonding while they are shooting their last scenes. The actor also shared other glimpses from different scenes.

Further, Rohit penned a heartfelt note for Romiit, calling him his brother. He also emphasized their bond is not restricted to the show but beyond that. He said,” Jo khatam ho kisi jagha ye aisa silsila nahi. Brotherrrrrrrr. Thanks for being you, it’s rare to meet a person like you in today’s world,there is so much to learn from you,itna senior(2 shows old) hone ke baad bhi itna humble itna sweet,kaiseeee bhai kaise…?? Its such a pleasure working with you Romit.”

Sharing about Rohit’s bond with his on-screen brother and wishing for his career ahead, he said, “Cheers 🍻 to our secret understanding,our naughtiness,our bro code(kaunsi jagha chor ke baithna hai 😂) our laughter and the endless opportunities waiting for you ahead…❤️❤️❤️

Rohit/romit love you brotherrrrrr.”