Rohit Purohit Shares How He Landed The Role Of Armaan In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The first part of the much-awaited TV Actors Roundtable 2024 brought together some of the biggest stars of the television world. Shaheer Sheikh, Mohsin Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rohit Purohit, Gaurav Khanna, and Jay Soni sat down to share their experiences, struggles, and love for acting. The discussion, produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Directors Kut Production and written by Ishika Shahi, gave fans a rare glimpse into the personal journeys of these beloved actors.

Rohit Purohit, who recently joined the hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Armaan, shared a surprising behind-the-scenes story. “I didn’t even know I was playing Armaan until a day before!” he revealed. Rohit spoke candidly about the struggles he faced in his early days, recalling countless auditions and the effort it took to carve a space for himself in the industry.

The conversation also touched on the highs and lows of working in the TV industry. Shaheer Sheikh reflected on his growth as an actor, while Mohsin Khan spoke about the dedication it takes to remain consistent in a competitive field. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Gaurav Khanna highlighted their passion for storytelling, and Jay Soni brought light-hearted moments to the table, cracking jokes about their shared experiences.

Rohit Purohit is a talented Indian actor known for his remarkable contributions to Hindi television. He began his acting journey in 2009 with Shaurya Aur Suhani, where he portrayed Chitwan. Over the years, Rohit has garnered acclaim for his versatile performances in a variety of roles, including Malik Altunia in Razia Sultan, Alexander in Porus, and Ranvijay Shroff in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. He further showcased his range as an actor by playing Advait in Udaariyaan and Dr. Vikrant Saxena in Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii. Currently, Rohit takes center stage as Armaan Poddar, the lead character in the iconic show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, solidifying his reputation as a prominent figure in the television industry.