Roopa Ganguly's portrayal of Draupadi in Mahabharata remains unforgettable, but few know she wasn't the first choice. Find out how she landed the part due to another actress's prior commitments.

Mahabharat, a seminal Indian Hindi-language epic television series, brought the ancient Sanskrit epic of the same name to life on the small screen from 1988 to 1990. Produced by B.R. Chopra and directed by his son Ravi Chopra, the 94-episode series was a groundbreaking adaptation that captivated audiences with its faithful retelling of the timeless tale. With a talented team of writers, composers, and artists, including Pandit Narendra Sharma, Rahi Masoom Raza, Raj Kamal, and Maganlal Dresswala, the series remains a landmark achievement in Indian television history. Its impact was further expanded with the release of Mahabharat Katha in 1997, which delved into previously unexplored stories and characters from the epic. This beloved series continues enthralling audiences with its rich narrative, memorable characters, and profound spiritual insights.

Roopa Ganguly’s iconic portrayal of Draupadi in BR Chopra’s Mahabharata is etched in the memories of audiences across India. However, only some know that Ganguly wasn’t the initial choice for the role. According to sources, Juhi Chawla was nominated for the part, but her prior commitments to the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak led her to decline the offer.

BR Chopra, the visionary director, turned to Roopa Ganguly, who was relatively new to the industry at the time. Ganguly’s talent and dedication impressed Chopra, and she eventually landed the role that would catapult her to fame.

In an interesting twist of fate, Juhi Chawla’s decision to focus on her film career paved the way for Ganguly’s rise to prominence. Ganguly’s portrayal of Draupadi earned her widespread recognition and critical acclaim, cementing her status as a leading lady in Indian television.

Mahabharata, which originally aired in 1988, remains a beloved classic. Bengali actresses Debashree Roy as Satyavati and Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi play the lead female roles. Ganguly’s journey to landing the iconic role is a testament to the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry, where opportunities can arise from unexpected circumstances.