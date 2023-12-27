Rubina Dilaik- Abhinav Shukla Introduce Their One-Month-Old Angels, Here’s What Their Names

Keep all your work aside and rush to check out Rubina Dilaik‘s latest pictures with her little bundle of joys. The adorable couple Rubina and Abhinav were blessed with twin baby girls on the day of Gurupurab, 27 November 2023. And now, as their angels turn one month old today, the couple announce the news with a glimpse of the little ones. Also, the duo revealed their names.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla express their excitement and happiness to have these little bundles of joy in their life and ask fans to wish their little angels. In the caption, they wrote, “Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, are one month old Today …. Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes For our angels.”

Rubina and Abhinav held Puja at home as their angels turned one month old. In one of the photos, Rubina and Abhinav can be seen holding their daughters and expressing their love through their beautiful smiles. Though they didn’t reveal the faces of the babies, they dropped a glimpse of their angles’ cute little hands. These cute pictures in the morning were a pure delight.

We are obsessed with these cuties. So, are you happy to have a glimpse of Rubina and Abhinav’s angels, Jeeva and Edhaa? Drop your views in the comments box.