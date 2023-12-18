Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcome twin girls

Popular television actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have reportedly welcomed twin baby girls. Although the couple has not officially announced the news, congratulations poured in from an unexpected source, Rubina’s Pilates coach, who shared the joyful news on her Instagram account. The trainer initially revealed the arrival of the twin bundles of joy but later edited her post to a more subtle congratulatory message.

The news of Rubina’s pregnancy first surfaced when the actress confirmed the exciting development through her YouTube channel’s new show, “Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show.” The couple, known for their on-screen and off-screen chemistry, had been eagerly anticipating the arrival of their little ones. Throughout the pregnancy, Rubina remained active on her social media platforms, generously sharing glimpses of her journey to motherhood with her fans and followers.

Rubina and Abhinav, who tied the knot in 2018, have been a beloved couple in the entertainment industry. Their chemistry has not only lit up the small screen but has also captured the hearts of their fans. As they embraced parenthood, the duo engaged in several pregnancy photoshoots, providing a sneak peek into the joyous moments leading up to the birth of their twins.

While the couple is yet to make an official announcement about the birth of their twin girls, the surprise congratulations from Rubina’s Pilates coach added an unexpected twist to the news. As fans and well-wishers await the official announcement from Rubina and Abhinav, the arrival of their twin baby girls marks a joyous chapter in the couple’s life.