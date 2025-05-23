Abhinav Shukla To Take LEGAL Action Against THESE Companies; Know Why?

Actor and adventure lover Abhinav Shukla has made a shocking revelation on social media that he is no longer associated with @ColemanIndia and @RocksportIndia in any way. He made serious allegations against these companies and said that both of them had broken the contract with him and cheated in the payment of money.

Abhinav wrote in his Instagram story, “Dear Friends, this is to inform you that I am no longer associated with @ColemanIndia @RocksportIndia as they have violated the contract and cheated me out of my money! Will be taking appropriate legal action as per the law!”

This post is going viral rapidly and his fans are reacting sharply to it. Abhinav, who has been in the news for projects like ‘Surveen Google – Toppers’, ‘Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’, is also known as a traveller and nature explorer. He has done adventure promotions in collaboration with brands and travel companies many times.

Now that he has accused these companies of fraud, the question is arising in the industry whether this is the only case or whether other artists are also facing such experiences. Abhinav has clearly said that he will take legal action in this matter and will fight for his rights with full strength.

Now it remains to be seen how Coleman India and Rocksport India react to this allegation.

Until now there has been no update from the companies.

Stay tuned for more updates on IWMBuzz.com