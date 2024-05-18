Rubina Dilaik Enjoys Her Tropical Getaway with Hubby Abhinav Shukla in Bhutan, See Photos!

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, the most adorable pair in town, are on a tropical getaway in Bhutan. Their connection and bond never fail to captivate the audience. Be it their work or travel, they always manage to be the talk of the town. The couple, with their photography skills, have beautifully captured the priceless moments of their Bhutan trip. On this new adventure, they are all set to explore the rich and diverse cultures of Bhutan.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s Bhutan Trip Appearance-

Sharing a glimpse of her recent trip with Abhinav Shukla in Bhutan on Instagram, Rubina Dilaik looked absolutely stylish in her all-black ensemble. Her white round neckline, ¾ length sleeves, and a tight plain T-shirt paired with matching pants were a perfect blend of comfort and style. She completed her look with a sleek ponytail, minimal makeup with pink lips, and accessorized with a blue sling bag, a black backpack, sunglasses, and shoes.

In the first picture, she is seen standing while looking down and opting for a candid pose, and the picture features greenery and mountains. In the second video, the couple is seen enjoying the Bhutan view from the top. In the third video, she shared a video of herself spinning the prayer wheel and showcased her natural view of the blue sky. In the fourth picture, she opted for a candid pose while sipping coffee and brown bread.

