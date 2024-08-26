Television | Celebrities

Rubina Dilaik is all set to bring in her birthday with her husband Abhinav Shukla in the amazing locales of Sri Lanka. Take a glimpse at their wonderful vacation. Read here.

Actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are presently in Sri Lanka for some great private time as they celebrate Rubina’s birthday in the great destination. They were seen checking into the resort and spending a great time at the beach. Abhinav has been posting pictures of their surprise travel and visit to Sri Lanka. He surely wants to make this the best birthday plan for his wife Rubina. Rubina was seen looking at the great scenic beauty of the beach. The couple was seen enjoying a drink by the beach.

And now comes the cute pictures of the couple from their day out in the resort in Sri Lanka. Abhinav says that his wife is enjoying the beauty of Sri Lanka and they appreciate the calmness of Nature there.

Rubina is seen wearing a coordinated shirt and pants set in brown. Abhinav is seen in a white T-shirt and shorts and matches it with Rubina’s outfit by wearing a brown jacket.

Abhinav writes on social media,

Super Vibrant on her Birthday! @rubinadilaik amidst the colourful Sri Lankan Sky. HAPPY BIRTHDAY❤️ @travelwithjourneylabel @kk.beach @omplgroup #srilanka #journeylabel #travelwithjourneylabel #outdoors #outdoorwithabhinavshukla

Certainly, the couple looks vibrant and fresh after their journey!! Why not? It is their time to sit back and relax. We wish Rubina a very Happy Birthday!!