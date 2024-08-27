Television | Celebrities

Rubina Dilaik celebrated her birthday yesterday. Today, the actress shared a glimpse of the celebration and also thanked her husband, Abhinav Shukla, for making it special for her.

TV actress Rubina Dilaik celebrated her 37th birthday on 26 August 2024. The talented actress of Hindi television has won hearts with her performances in shows like Chotti Bahu, Shakti—Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and others. Currently, she is embracing motherhood with her princesses, Jeeva and Edhaa. Yesterday, the actress enjoyed her birthday not with a huge bash but by spending quality time with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Let’s peek inside Rubina Dilaik’s birthday bash.

Inside Rubina Dilaik’s 37th Birthday Bash

On Tuesday, 27 August, Rubina uploaded a bunch of photos showcasing insights from her birthday bash. The actress’s caption revealed that this birthday trip was planned by her husband, Abhinav Shukla, and the actress thanked him for making her birthday special, saying, “You made it Special Again (with a black heart and a heart made with hands).” For the birthday special, Abhinav booked a luxurious hotel in Sri Lanka, where the duo spent quality time.

View Instagram Post 1: Rubina Dilaik Drops Glimpse Of Birthday Bash, Thanks Husband Abhinav Shukla Saying 'You Made It Special'

In the photos, Rubina looks chic in a white top teamed with a stylish tangerine sleeveless waist-length blazer teamed with matching short bottoms. The actress elevates her look with her open hairstyle, small earrings, minimal makeup, sunglasses, wristwatch, and statement golden bangle. But wait, that’s not all! From enjoying the evening with a beautiful sunset with the breathtaking view of sea, sand, and skies to spending time in the cozy bedroom and sweet cake cutting, Rubina had a blast on her birthday, and the new photos and videos are proof.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot with each other on 21 June 2018 in an intimate ceremony. After almost four years of togetherness, the duo welcomed twin baby girls named Jeeva and Edhaa.