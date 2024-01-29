Sameer Kochhar and Karishma Tanna’s husband duped of INR 1 crore by builder couple

Bollywood actor Sameer Kochhar and Karishma Tanna’s husband, Varun Bangera, have allegedly been duped of more than INR 1 crore by a builder couple in Mumbai. As per reports in Mumbai Live, the Mumbai Police have registered a case against Pronit Nath and his wife, Amisha Nath, after receiving a complaint from actor Sameer Kochhar. The case involves accusations of conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and cheating, and has brought attention to the challenges faced by individuals in the real estate sector.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Sameer Kochhar, the Nath couple was constructing a four-storey building in Pali Village, suburban Bandra (West). Kochhar had reportedly entered into an agreement with the builder to purchase a flat for INR 1.95 crore, for which he paid an advance of INR 58.5 lakh. Similarly, Varun Bangera had booked a flat for INR 90 lakh, making an initial payment of INR 44.66 lakh. The FIR claims that Pronit Nath assured the buyers, through WhatsApp messages in June 2022, that the construction would be completed within three months.

However, a year later, on June 23, 2023, Pronit Nath allegedly informed Kochhar and Bangera that he was no longer interested in selling the flats and promised to refund the booking amounts. To their dismay, the actors discovered that the flats had been sold to another individual, Sachet Pandey, through a separate Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Feeling cheated, Kochhar and Bangera approached the Andheri Police Station and filed a complaint against the builder couple, alleging a breach of agreement and fraudulent practices.

In addition to filing a complaint with the police, Sameer and Varun have taken the matter to the high court. The legal action aims to seek justice and recover the substantial amount allegedly defrauded by Pronit and Amisha. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case, and the Mumbai Police are conducting further investigations.