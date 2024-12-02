Serial Twists Of Last Week (25 November – 1 December): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak, TMKOC and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Raahi including her name with Anupamaa’s name in their new business. The Shah family was shocked to see this happen. Anupamaa and Raahi had differences regarding how the company had to be run. Raahi praised Paritosh for his valuable presence in the business. Raahi and Maahi had issues related to Prem. Leela asked Anupamaa to send Raahi away. However, Anupamaa was touched by Raahi’s support when she needed it. Raahi faced Anupamaa in the cooking face-off and wanted Prem on her side. Anupamaa asked Prem to help Raahi and not her. Anupamaa made Raahi and Prem win the face-off. Raahi later removed Anupamaa’s name from their business setup. Maahi developed a feeling of jealousy as she saw Prem and Raahi getting close. Raahi questioned Anupamaa’s love and asked her who she would pick between her and Maahi.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Abhira deciding to take Daksh along to the court. Dadisa opposed her decision, but Abhira did not listen to her. This action of Abhira created a furore in the Poddar house. Abhira won the case and made herself proud. Rohit who grew insecure about his kid’s safety at the hands of Abhira, wanted his child back and expressed his thoughts to Armaan. Dadisa forced Armaan to give Abhira her termination letter. Abhira and Abhir met in the garden, but the sequence resulted in a fight between Armaan and Abhir. While Rohit regretted his action of giving his child to Abhira, Abhira faced a problem with Daksh getting kidnapped. However, Abhira valiantly fought her way through the obstacles put before her to claim her kid back. This involved a daring chase on the bike too. While all in the Poddar family were happy with Daksh getting back, Armaan praised his wife’s act. Abhira told them about his identity to Manish, thus shocking him. Rohit threatened Armaan and asked him to tell Abhira the truth, failing which he would reveal the truth.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV television show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, a major drama with Shanaya having a showdown with Palki where the former blamed the latter for taking all the limelight from her. Shanaya even contemplated suicide and addressed her idea with her grandmother. However, Dadi stopped Shanaya from taking a wrong decision. But she also told Shanaya that she wanted a grandson. Shanaya told her grandmother that girls are more responsible. Shanaya further decided to commit suicide as she felt to be the unwanted child in the family. However, Sukhwinder stopped her and promised to get back her love. Sukhwinder and Shanaya talked about their ploy. Shanaya met her friend Meera. Meera was shocked to know that Shanaya was planning her tricks to force Shaurya to marry her. Meera questioned Shanaya whether Shaurya loved Palki.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a big drama with Bagha being assigned to take care of the fridges assembled in the Gokuldham compound. Bagha was angry as the mosquitoes did not allow him to sleep. Later, in the morning, Jetha faced a problem as he could not reach Dankiwala on the phone. Bhide questioned him on when the fridges would be despatched. Upon learning that Dankiwala might be a fraud, Jetha went to the police station and sought the help of Chulbul Pandey to get Dankiwala arrested. Jethalal had a big problem on hand after being scammed. He was advised to teach Dankiwala a lesson. Sundar arranged a meeting with Dankiwala’s boss for which Jethalal dressed up in the disguise of a Marathi dealer by the name of Atmaram Tukaram Tawde. It was a shocking revelation for Jethalal when he discovered that Dankiwala was Babu Bakkal. Jetha took his money and fled.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Mangal standing her ground and telling Adit that she would take up the job at the office and hold her self-respect intact. Kusum too supported Mangal in her decision, which made Adit furious. It was Mangal’s first day of office. Kusum and Adit’s father wished her all the luck. At the office, the boss gave her a warm welcome even when Saumya tried to sabotage her day. Mangal slowly learnt the nuances of working with the laptop. She was determined to handle her twin job of being the caterer supplying food, and also as the accountant in the office. Saumya tried her best to make Mangal’s day bad. But Mangal handled herself well. Mangal was invited to the company’s foundation day party. Saumya interchanged Mangal’s dress, and she was forced to appear at the party in a white gown, looking different and more glamorous. Adit and Saumya were shocked, and Adit lost his cool when he drank too much and ended up dancing with Mangal at the party. Problems intensified for Adit and Mangal when they were together blamed, when a huge amount of money went missing from the transaction documents of the company. Mangal asked for some time to prove her innocence. Adit and Mangal sat through the night in the office, to find out about the wrongdoing of the money. Saumya was the one who had stolen the invoices, thus leading to Adit and Mangal’s problems. Adit lost hope with time ticking by. Mangal found the nail in Saumya’s drawer, to which the invoices were bound and demanded her to explain. Saumya refused that she did so deliberately and told her that the invoices were destroyed accidentally. Mangal vowed to expose Saumya’s wrong deed. Saumya walked out of Adit’s house and Adit did not stop her.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Aniruddh asking Jhanak to touch him and tell him that she had no feelings for him. Brijbhushan’s struggle yielded results when he got proof of Srishti’s vile acts. Shubhankar brought in a twist, in the form of a lady by the name of Kavita who claimed to be Jhanak’s mother and Brijbhushan’s wife. Brij Bhushan showed the court a voice recording in which Srishti was planning to kill Jhanak. Srishti, however, told the court that Brijbhushan was being manipulative against her. Aniruddh accused his father of supporting the wrong. Brijbhushan was shot which put Jhanak in an unexpected problem.

